Ignition (IC) Price Up 43.6% This Week

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 27% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Ignition token can currently be purchased for $0.0770 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $107,383.00 and approximately $155.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ignition has traded up 43.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,512.03 or 1.00005163 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00036283 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012592 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00076584 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001134 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Ignition Token Profile

Ignition is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,408,300 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,395,127 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

