iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.66

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.66 and last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IHRT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.48 million. As a group, analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter.

About iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.