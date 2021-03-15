IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Morgan Stanley

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 231.71% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IMRA. Zacks Investment Research cut IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on IMARA from $59.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.
NASDAQ IMRA opened at $10.25 on Monday. IMARA has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $62.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMRA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IMARA by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 105,040 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of IMARA by 22.1% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 517,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 93,653 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of IMARA by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 21,168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of IMARA by 560.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of IMARA by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About IMARA
Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
Read More: Stop Order
Receive News & Ratings for IMARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.