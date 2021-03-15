IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.14.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMAX. B. Riley raised their price target on IMAX from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on IMAX from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.60 to $17.90 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $23.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84. IMAX has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.85.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $55.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IMAX will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,067.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $36,293.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,842 shares in the company, valued at $159,281.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,559 shares of company stock worth $195,464. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in IMAX by 73.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 16,201 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in IMAX by 703.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 14,270 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in IMAX by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 91,535 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in IMAX by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth $497,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

