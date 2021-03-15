Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Stock Price Up 5%

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) shares shot up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.50. 184,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 140,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on Immatics in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Immatics in the third quarter valued at $99,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000.

About Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

