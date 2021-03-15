Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.98

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.98 and traded as high as C$4.64. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$4.64, with a volume of 31,546 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$596.19 million and a P/E ratio of -51.56.

Imperial Metals Company Profile (TSE:III)

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine; and 100% interest in the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.