Inchcape (LON:INCH) Sets New 52-Week High at $770.00

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 770 ($10.06) and last traded at GBX 755 ($9.86), with a volume of 571306 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 762.50 ($9.96).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 699.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 592.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42.

Get Inchcape alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%.

In other Inchcape news, insider Till Vestring bought 340 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 718 ($9.38) per share, with a total value of £2,441.20 ($3,189.44).

About Inchcape (LON:INCH)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company sells and distributes new and used cars. It also provides aftersales service, bodyshop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia; Australasia; the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; and emerging markets, including Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ethiopia and Djibouti, Ecuador, Kenya, Panama, Peru, Russia, and Uruguay.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.