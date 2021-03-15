Independent Research Reiterates “€9.80” Price Target for Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO)

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been assigned a €9.80 ($11.53) price target by analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.18% from the company’s previous close.

KCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.20 ($12.00) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Klöckner & Co SE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €8.13 ($9.57).

KCO traded up €0.23 ($0.27) on Monday, hitting €9.23 ($10.86). 865,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.69 million and a P/E ratio of -7.94. Klöckner & Co SE has a fifty-two week low of €2.61 ($3.07) and a fifty-two week high of €9.87 ($11.61). The business’s fifty day moving average is €8.39 and its 200 day moving average is €6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.90.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheet and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes and hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, including sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

