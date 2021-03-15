Indexed Finance Reaches Market Cap of $5.43 Million (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $5.43 million and $648,626.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.35 or 0.00011656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.45 or 0.00452189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00061052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00052575 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00096610 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00070597 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.88 or 0.00550226 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000467 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

