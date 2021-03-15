Infinitecoin (IFC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Infinitecoin has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $3,262.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Infinitecoin has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin Profile

Infinitecoin (CRYPTO:IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

