Information Services (ISV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Information Services (TSE:ISV) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of TSE ISV opened at C$21.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Information Services has a 1-year low of C$12.02 and a 1-year high of C$24.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$21.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$379.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory, which plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

