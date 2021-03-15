Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.14

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.14 and last traded at $62.24, with a volume of 142494 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.12.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMKTA. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 6.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 53,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 69,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

