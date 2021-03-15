Injective Protocol (INJ) Price Tops $11.84 on Exchanges

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Injective Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $11.84 or 0.00021170 BTC on exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $185.47 million and approximately $48.37 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.59 or 0.00455390 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00061457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00051905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00095888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00069362 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.77 or 0.00555886 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000462 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,670,862 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com

Injective Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

