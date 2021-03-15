Ink Protocol Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Ink Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $953,062.53 and approximately $525.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00049176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00012090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.02 or 0.00660086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00072458 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00026198 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00035411 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol (CRYPTO:XNK) is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

