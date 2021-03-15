Ink Reaches Market Cap of $626,367.94 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Ink token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ink has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar. Ink has a market cap of $626,367.94 and $105,254.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.46 or 0.00454238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00062003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00051312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00095891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00070809 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.63 or 0.00575939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

Ink Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

