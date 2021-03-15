Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$32.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$32.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective (down previously from C$32.00) on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of INE traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$22.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,364. The company has a market cap of C$3.95 billion and a PE ratio of -98.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$13.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

