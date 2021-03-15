Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Lowered to C$25.00 at CIBC

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at CIBC to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$35.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price (down previously from C$32.00) on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$32.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$32.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Innergex Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.88.

INE stock traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$22.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,364. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$13.97 and a 12 month high of C$32.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.58. The company has a market cap of C$3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.26.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

