Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Lowered to C$25.00 at CIBC

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target decreased by analysts at CIBC to C$25.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$32.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective (down previously from C$32.00) on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$32.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Innergex Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.88.

Shares of TSE:INE traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$22.60. 1,066,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,364. The stock has a market cap of C$3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -98.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$13.97 and a 12-month high of C$32.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.58.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

