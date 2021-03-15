Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $12,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

IIPR stock opened at $188.48 on Monday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $222.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.45 and a 200-day moving average of $160.33.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $61,125.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 53,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,316.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $216,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,030.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

