InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Eight Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$0.30 to C$0.85. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. InPlay Oil traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 171594 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of InPlay Oil in a research note on Friday, January 8th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil from C$0.30 to C$0.45 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$39.59 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.75.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production oil and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily holds 83% working interest in the 33,467 net acres of Cardium rights located in Willesden Green, Alberta; 75% working interest in 19,494 net acres of Cardium rights in the Drayton Valley, Buck Creek, Cynthia, and Pendryl areas located in Pembina, Alberta; 75% working interest in 14,823 net acres of Belly River rights in the Knob Hill and Keystone areas located in Pigeon Lake, Alberta; 45% working interest 49,809 net acres of various rights in the Sylvan Lake and Leslieville areas located in Red Deer, Alberta; and 99.8% in 30,960 net acres of various rights in the Huxley area located in Duvernay, Alberta.

