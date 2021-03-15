Insider Buying: Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Insider Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) insider Hayes M. Kennedy bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $24,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BWEN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.99. 605,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,211. Broadwind, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $101.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.82 and a beta of 1.72.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the fourth quarter worth $1,695,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at $1,263,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadwind by 508.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 75,993 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at $698,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BWEN shares. HC Wainwright cut Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

