Insider Buying: Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Insider Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) insider Hayes M. Kennedy bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $24,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of BWEN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.99. 605,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,211. Broadwind, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $101.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.82 and a beta of 1.72.
Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on BWEN shares. HC Wainwright cut Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.
Broadwind Company Profile
Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.
