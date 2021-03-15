Insider Buying: PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Buys 79,800 Shares of Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer John Michael Hooks acquired 79,800 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,238.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,735,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,307,036.

TSE:PHX traded up C$0.13 on Monday, reaching C$3.00. 116,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,501. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$150.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.07. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.51 and a 52-week high of C$3.03.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PHX shares. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

