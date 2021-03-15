Insider Buying: Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) Major Shareholder Purchases 19,725 Shares of Stock

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc bought 19,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $206,718.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mithaq Capital Spc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Mithaq Capital Spc bought 35,400 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $369,576.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Mithaq Capital Spc bought 47,950 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $543,273.50.

On Friday, February 26th, Mithaq Capital Spc bought 43,620 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.34 per share, for a total transaction of $494,650.80.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Mithaq Capital Spc bought 61,271 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $695,425.85.

On Monday, February 22nd, Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 219,495 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $2,521,997.55.

NASDAQ SAII traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.50. 20,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,214. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $995,000.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Company Profile

Software Acquisition Group Inc II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the operation of a platform and marketplace for vehicle data. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

