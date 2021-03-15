Insider Buying: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Buys 3,500 Shares of Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Director Joel E. Hunter bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$61.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$215,661.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$246,470.40.

TC Energy stock traded up C$0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$58.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,074,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,023. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of C$47.05 and a 12-month high of C$67.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.27.

Get TC Energy alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on TC Energy to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC increased their price target on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$62.00 price target on TC Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.71.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.