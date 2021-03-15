Insider Selling: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Sells 17,850 Shares of Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $521,577.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,745,208.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
FLWS stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.44. 12,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,848. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.67. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $39.61.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $877.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.
About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.
