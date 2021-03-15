Insider Selling: Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,657.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE ASB traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.37. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $273.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.82 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASB shares. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 2.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Associated Banc by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 7.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

