Insider Selling: BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CTO Sells 1,401 Shares of Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $156,757.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 45,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,645.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:BL traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.75. 16,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,608. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $154.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.76 and a 200 day moving average of $113.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -164.85 and a beta of 0.95.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BL. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

