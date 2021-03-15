Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Director James D. Plummer sold 25,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $3,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,730,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CDNS stock traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.97. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.31.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

