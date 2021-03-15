Insider Selling: Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Chairman Sells 35,110 Shares of Stock

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 35,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $633,735.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,803,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,650,341.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.83. The company had a trading volume of 154,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,700. Clarus Co. has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.15 million, a P/E ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.55.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Clarus Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

A number of research firms have commented on CLAR. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Clarus by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Clarus by 28.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Clarus in the third quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Clarus during the fourth quarter worth $3,011,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.