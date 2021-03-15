Insider Selling: Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) EVP Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ryan Damon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Criteo alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Ryan Damon sold 2,839 shares of Criteo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $96,497.61.

On Monday, January 25th, Ryan Damon sold 126 shares of Criteo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $2,347.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $32.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,363. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $37.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRTO. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie raised shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Criteo by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 136.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in Criteo by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.