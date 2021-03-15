Insider Selling: Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Senior Officer Sells 180,000 Shares of Stock

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$247,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$186,381.25.

Michael James Schoonderwoerd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 71,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total transaction of C$68,870.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 20,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.96, for a total transaction of C$19,200.00.

Shares of Denison Mines stock traded up C$0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting C$1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,476,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.24 and a 52 week high of C$2.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.15 to C$1.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.13.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

