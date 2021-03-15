Insider Selling: Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Sells 303 Shares of Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Isabelle Farella sold 303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.60, for a total value of C$42,601.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$146,224.

Shares of TSE:EQB traded down C$1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$138.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,715. Equitable Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$44.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$146.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$119.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$97.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EQB shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$138.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$155.00 price objective (up from C$130.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cormark increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$116.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$128.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$139.75.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

