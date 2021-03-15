Insider Selling: Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Sells 1,604 Shares of Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total transaction of C$54,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,047 shares in the company, valued at C$919,884.70.

TSE FTT traded down C$0.13 on Monday, reaching C$32.74. 295,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,187. Finning International Inc. has a one year low of C$10.59 and a one year high of C$35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 22.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97.

Get Finning International alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on FTT. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised shares of Finning International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.28.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.