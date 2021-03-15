Insider Selling: MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CFO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,644.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael H. Mclamb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, Michael H. Mclamb sold 3,900 shares of MarineMax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $148,434.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $190,600.00.

HZO stock traded up $3.37 on Monday, hitting $61.38. 26,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,849. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HZO shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in MarineMax by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in MarineMax by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

