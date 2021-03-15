Insider Selling: MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CFO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,644.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Michael H. Mclamb also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 24th, Michael H. Mclamb sold 3,900 shares of MarineMax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $148,434.00.
- On Monday, December 28th, Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $190,600.00.
HZO stock traded up $3.37 on Monday, hitting $61.38. 26,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,849. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.79.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HZO shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in MarineMax by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in MarineMax by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MarineMax Company Profile
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
