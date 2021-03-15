Insider Selling: Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NTRS stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.82. 1,243,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,181. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $104.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 81.8% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

