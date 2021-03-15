Insider Selling: Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NTRS stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.82. 1,243,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,181. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $104.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.12.
Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 81.8% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.
NTRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.38.
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
