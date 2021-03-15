Insider Selling: Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Senior Officer Sells 2,834 Shares of Stock

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Senior Officer Muhieddine Majzoub sold 2,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.50, for a total value of C$174,277.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,629,999.76.

OTEX traded up C$1.40 on Monday, hitting C$60.77. 446,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,076. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$59.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.58 billion and a PE ratio of 183.60. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of C$42.30 and a 12-month high of C$64.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Open Text to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Open Text to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$58.60.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

