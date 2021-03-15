Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Insider Sells 1,210 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $80,077.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Grogin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Jeffrey Grogin sold 11,469 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $669,674.91.

On Monday, January 4th, Jeffrey Grogin sold 13,521 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $845,468.13.

Shares of PFSI traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.39. 491,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,116. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 15.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $968,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 15.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFSI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

