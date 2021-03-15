Insider Selling: Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) CEO Sells 4,273 Shares of Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) CEO Jeffrey George Miller sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $19,057.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey George Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Jeffrey George Miller sold 2,701 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $12,802.74.

Shares of SNCR stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.67. 319,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,544. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87. The stock has a market cap of $205.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $69.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,234,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 98,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 41,330 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

SNCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Synchronoss Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

