Insider Selling: The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ CAKE traded up $0.85 on Monday, reaching $62.60. The stock had a trading volume of 21,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $62.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $554.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,169,000 after purchasing an additional 238,963 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,895,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,229,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 30.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,300,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,076,000 after purchasing an additional 305,244 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAKE shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

