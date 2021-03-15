Insider Selling: The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Sells 26,436 Shares of Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 26,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $1,191,470.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,975.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ JYNT traded down $1.28 on Monday, hitting $45.50. 126,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,911. The Joint Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $643.37 million, a PE ratio of 168.52 and a beta of 1.27.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JYNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Joint from $33.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Joint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Joint by 5.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of The Joint by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 218,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 82,384 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in The Joint by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in The Joint by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 15,943 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in The Joint by 0.7% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 152,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

