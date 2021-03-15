Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
TDG stock traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $624.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,763. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 69.18, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $583.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $554.06. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $200.06 and a 52-week high of $625.05.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,282.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after buying an additional 18,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?
Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.