Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TDG stock traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $624.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,763. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 69.18, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $583.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $554.06. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $200.06 and a 52-week high of $625.05.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TDG shares. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,282.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after buying an additional 18,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

