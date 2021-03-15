Insider Selling: Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) VP Sells 3,286 Shares of Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) VP Timothy J. Thomas sold 3,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $239,910.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,741.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TSE traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.47. 6,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,746. Trinseo S.A. has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $75.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.16.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSE shares. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price target on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,147,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trinseo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,493,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,533,000 after acquiring an additional 253,158 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Trinseo by 3,189.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 161,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 156,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

