Insider Selling: VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Director Sells 10,100 Shares of Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total transaction of $1,505,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Patrick P. Gelsinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of VMware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $730,296.00.

Shares of VMW stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.43. 881,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,289. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.57. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $161.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VMW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.65.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of VMware by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,890 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in VMware by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,371 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

