Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Down 6.4%

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) shares fell 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.90 and last traded at $36.62. 2,744,873 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 986,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.11.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INSM shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Get Insmed alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average is $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.95.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $114,504.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,721 shares in the company, valued at $6,857,952.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 21,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $963,069.50. Insiders have sold a total of 79,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,010 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,703,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,630 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 498.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,347,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,357 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Insmed by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,048,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,196,000 after purchasing an additional 984,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $27,515,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $17,363,000.

About Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.