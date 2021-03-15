Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.68 Million

Brokerages expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) to report $51.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.87 million and the lowest is $51.48 million. Inspired Entertainment posted sales of $52.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year sales of $239.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $229.03 million to $250.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $265.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inspired Entertainment.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $1.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of INSE stock opened at $9.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64. Inspired Entertainment has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $10.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through three segments: SBG, Virtual Sports, and Acquired Businesses. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture for licensed betting offices, casinos, gaming hall operators, bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government-affiliated operators.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspired Entertainment (INSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.