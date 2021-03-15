InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Shares Up 25.7%

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)’s share price shot up 25.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.92. 20,943,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 23,398,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $107.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 110.91% and a negative net margin of 276.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that InspireMD, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other InspireMD news, Director Thomas J. Kester purchased 120,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $74,995.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InspireMD stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 753.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,243,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097,452 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.73% of InspireMD worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

