Insured Finance (INFI) Achieves Market Cap of $8.20 Million

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 15th. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001028 BTC on major exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $8.20 million and $1.06 million worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.90 or 0.00454452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00061549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00052450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00094686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00069497 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $319.71 or 0.00565554 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,106,688 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.