Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.47

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$23.47 and last traded at C$152.47, with a volume of 33408 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$152.94.

IFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a C$180.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial to C$177.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$175.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$180.13.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$146.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$145.07. The stock has a market cap of C$21.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total transaction of C$89,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$490,880.50.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

