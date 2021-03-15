Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) Trading 20.5% Higher

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) traded up 20.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $5.58. 1,557,182 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 696,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Integrated Media Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.30% of Integrated Media Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE)

Integrated Media Technology Limited develops, sells, and distributes 3D autostereoscopic display (ASD) technology products and services in Australia, Hong Kong, and China. It offers 3D conversion equipment and software; ASD video walls, ASD digital signage displays, ASD PC monitors, and ASD mobile phones and tablets; and 2D/3D content management and distribution systems.

