Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) Trading 20.5% Higher

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) traded up 20.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $5.58. 1,557,182 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 696,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Integrated Media Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.30% of Integrated Media Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integrated Media Technology Limited develops, sells, and distributes 3D autostereoscopic display (ASD) technology products and services in Australia, Hong Kong, and China. It offers 3D conversion equipment and software; ASD video walls, ASD digital signage displays, ASD PC monitors, and ASD mobile phones and tablets; and 2D/3D content management and distribution systems.

