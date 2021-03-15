Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 332,400 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the February 11th total of 492,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Intellicheck by 567.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Intellicheck by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Intellicheck during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Intellicheck by 41.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on IDN. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Intellicheck from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

IDN stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.46. 4,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,610. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $210.98 million, a PE ratio of -280.00 and a beta of 2.23.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.